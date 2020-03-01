The Rest Of Us starring Heather Graham set for UK release

The Rest of Us will be released in the UK from 23rd March.

The film will be available On Demand and download across all major digital platforms – including iTunes, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Sky Store and Virgin Media.

The film stars Heather Graham, Sophie Nélisse, Jodi Balfour and Abigail Pniowsky in the lead roles as an unorthodox family who have been flung together, despite the clear and obvious tensions in the house.

Poised, divorced woman, Cami (Graham), risks her already tenuous relationship with her headstrong teenage daughter, Aster, when she invites her ex-husband’s second wife, Rachel (Balfour), and young daughter, Talulah, to move in with them following his unexpected death.

With an unusually full home, perched on a hill overlooking their town, these four women must contend with their own grief, truths, flaws and secrets while ultimately deciding if the past will dictate their future.

This dramatic comedy is the story of authentic, complex women and the messy conflicts between them.

