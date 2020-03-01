ITV drama McDonald & Dodds begins tonight

New detective drama McDonald & Dodds, starring BAFTA-winner Jason Watkins alongside Bristol Old Vic Theatre School graduate Tala Gouveia, begins on ITV after filming at Bristol’s Bottle Yard Studios last year.





“It was an absolute pleasure to shoot McDonald & Dodds against the backdrop of modern Bath and Bristol, and we’re hugely grateful to the local communities for being so welcoming. The location takes centre stage in the series, and has provided us with a wealth of varied sites – from impressive Grade II listed buildings, cathedrals and gardens; to hospitals, libraries and gyms. In addition, it was wonderful to return to The Bottle Yard Studios to shoot an array of the interior scenes for the series. As such an easily accessible and versatile space to work in, it was the ideal base for the drama.” – Managing Director of Mammoth Screen, Damien Timmer

Produced by Mammoth Screen, the new series of feature length crime mysteries was filmed over ten weeks from August to October last year, using The Bottle Yard as production headquarters and also building substantial sets at the Studios for the show’s central police station and interiors of a police incident trailer.

Whilst much of the exterior filming took place in Bath where the drama is set, Bristol Film Office also assisted the production team to shoot at a number of Bristol locations including Goldney Hall in Clifton, Wills Memorial Hall on Park Street, the Marriot Hotel on College Green and Queen’s Square.

Lead actor Jason Watkins is no stranger to Bristol’s Bottle Yard having filmed The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies and Trollied there previously. Speaking about getting into character as DS Dodds, he revealed how local crew played a key role.

“He has a local accent; that was quite important to get right because he’s born and bred in Bath. A lot of the crew were all local to Bath and Bristol, so I had to really keep my eye on the accent in the first week or two. But then after a while, if there was a particular word I wanted to check I’d go to a couple of the crew and ask them to say it.”

The series, originally to be called Invisible, follows two sleuths who vary in their approach. McDonald (Tala Gouveia) is a tough, driven, battering ram of a cop who cracks cases through sheer force of will; Dodds (Jason Watkins) – the tortoise to her hare – is quiet, unassuming and enigmatic.

Each episode takes us into a new story world – from a greed-fueled murder in the upper echelons of Bath society to an unexplained death in a private hospital for recovering addicts.

“We were fortunate enough to welcome three Mammoth Screen productions to The Bottle Yard last year; McDonald & Dodds, Poldark’s final series and the recent Agatha Christie thriller The Pale Horse. The fact that such a prolific and well-respectd company like Mammoth is embracing Bristol and the West Country for their productions is just fantastic for our region’s filming profile.” – Fiona Francombe, Site Director of The Bottle Yard Studios