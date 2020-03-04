Spitting Image makes return with new episodes

Former Central TV production is back after 24 years off-air, now on BritBox.

popular satirical puppet show Spitting Image will be returning to screens later this year.

The BBC-ITV streaming service Brit Box announced Wednesday its first original commission will be Spitting Image. The iconic show was produced by Central Television and aired from 1984 to 1996, airing across the ITV network.

The new series will be produced by Avalon and will land on the streaming service in the Autumn. Co-creator Roger Law will lead the show’s creative team as it satirises leading political, royal and celebrity figures such as US President Donald Trump and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“PUBLIC SERVICE SATIRE ANNOUNCEMENT. I’ve refused to resuscitate Spitting Image for years but when my pension ran out and my palm was crossed with silver what could an old man do? – Roger Law, Spitting Image co-creator and Executive Producer

Spitting Image are already working on a number of new puppets which include Dominic Cummings, James Corden, Donald Trump, RuPaul, Boris Johnson, Beyoncé, Elon Musk, Harry & Meghan, Bernie Sanders, Prince Andrew, Adele, and Vladimir Putin. The show will also work as it did in the 80s and 90s by writing scripts and creating puppets close to delivery to ensure every episode is topical.

Brit Box says that a second series will follow in 2021.

The original series of Spitting Image saw the puppets created at creators Peter Fluck and Roger Law’s workshop in London with the on-screen talent transported by truck to Central TV in Birmingham every week. During its initial run it struck controversy from the off by featuring caricatures of the Royal Family. Notably some royalists especially unimpressed by The Queen Mother sounding like Beryl Reid and In 1992, ITV received 341 complaints about a depiction of God in the show.

Other personalities who became big on Spitting Image included former PM Margaret Thatcher who was depicted as an insane dictator, comedian and magician Paul Daniels who was portrayed as a cheesy has-been with a spinning wig and dubious Jimmy Savile was, seemingly accurately, deemed mentally unbalanced and locked in an asylum.