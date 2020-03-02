Judge Judy to end in 2021

Popular daytime show Judge Judy will end in 2021, Judy Sheindlin confirmed in an interview on Monday.

Speaking to chat show host Ellen DeGeneres, Judy says that the final series will be “the best ever.”

Next year marks 25 years since the launch of Judge Judy, which has become a staple of the daytime schedules and made Judy one of the biggest, and most-paid, television stars.

Judy claimed that broadcaster CBS are planning to sell repeats to stations after the final series. The 77-year-old also added that she is making another show, titled ‘Judy Justice’, with another broadcaster.

Launched in 1996, the show features members of the public going before Judge Judy to settle small claim disputes. It’s shown in numerous territories across the world and has inspired similar shows such as Judge Joe Brown and ITV’s Judge Rinder.