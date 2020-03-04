As Jane McDonald departs Channel 5 just how far has she travelled?

The singer and presenter has racked up many cruises on the network.

Jane McDonald recently announced her exit from Channel 5 show ‘Cruising with Jane McDonald’ – and if you’re a fan of the show, you’re probably a little disappointed.

To give fans of the Yorkshire lass their fix and give Jane the ultimate send-off, Shearings Holidays worked out how much it actually costs to travel to those incredible destinations, and how many miles she travels throughout the series.

She’s been on our screens for decades, first making her way into the spotlight on her 1998 show, The Cruise. Since then, she’s been on a worldwide adventure – but where exactly has she been to, and how can you follow her journey and how much will it cost?

If you’re a keen traveller and a Jane McDonald super-fan, Shearings have tallied up the costs revealing how much you’d have to pay if you wanted to travel to the same destinations the star has travelled to throughout her TV career.

Revealing more interesting facts about the star, the travel company have also explored how many trips she’s taken, her most exotic locations, and the most expensive series overall. If you were to explore every country ticked off by Jane McDonald, you may need to do a little saving, as flights to each destination would cost approximately £ 14,057.00.

Overall, this equates to a whopping 64,626 miles which is equivalent to taking 15 trips from the UK to Australia and back. In 2017, the star visited Alaska where she took a helicopter trip up to an ice field for a dog-sledding adventure and then visited the Margery Glacier. Aboard ship she met the cast of the nightly musical and took some gourmet cooking lessons.

To do exactly the same as Jane, you’d be looking at a cost around £2,387 in total, which makes this her most expensive trip. The 2017 series tallies up as the most expensive, with a round trip to each destination featured costing approximately £7,256.

Visiting 31 incredible destinations, our favourite ‘loose woman’ has been to some spectacular locations, that could provide inspiration for your next holiday. From Florida, Hungary and Austria, to Cuba, Iceland and Vietnam, the star has certainly been around the block.

Take a look below to see the exact destinations she visited on her show ‘Cruising with Jane McDonald’ and how much it would cost to travel to each one in a round trip for each series.

All her Channel 5 adventures, to every destination she’s travel led to 0ver 32 countries, would cost £14,057, overall, this equates to a whopping 64,626 miles which is equivalent to 15 round trips from the UK to Australia.

It was also revealed today that Scottish comedian Susan Calman will be replacing Jane on both Crusing With… and Holidaying With…

