ITV ‘regret’ Piers Morgan’s mimicking of Chinese language

ITV have come out in support of Piers Morgan after he was accused of mocking Chinese people.

During a discussion about Peter Phillips featuring in a Chinese milk commercial, the controversial host of Good Morning Britain mimicked the Chinese language in the advert.

The discussion took place on 21st January and prompted over 1500 viewers to complain to media regulator Ofcom.

ITV have issued a rare statement apologising for any offence that Piers Morgan may have caused. The broadcaster says that the comments made by Morgan were not intended to mock the Chinese people, language or accent.

“The discussion was focused on whether it was appropriate for members of the Royal family to endorse products abroad in this manner, and was live and unscripted. Piers Morgan’s comments, and his mimicking of the Chinese language in the advertisement, was a spontaneous reaction to the advertisement. These comments were intended to mock a member of the Royal Family and were not intended to mock or denigrate Chinese people, their language or accent. – ITV statement

It’s thought to be the first time that ITV have had to issue a statement clarifying comments made by Piers Morgan.

Good Morning Britain is often the source of heated debates about topics of the day, leading to some viewers to complain to ITV News about impartiality of the programme. Good Morning Britain doesn’t come under the ITV News jurisdiction despite its branding displayed during the show.