Beeb reveals talent for new Sara Pascoe comedy

Pascoe is to star in Out Of Her Mind for the broadcaster. The series will explore heartbreak, family and how to survive them.

Award-winning comedian Sara Pascoe, who has written the series, will be joined on screen by Juliet Stevenson, Fiona Button, Cariad Lloyd, Adrian Edmondson, Navin Chowdhry, Sean Gilder, Tom Stuart, Scroobius Pip, Jumayn Hunter, Sheila Reid, Jack Gleeson, Cash Holland and Lorraine Ashbourne.

The BBC note the Stolen Picture and Mouse The Dog co-production ‘subverts the traditional sitcom format’ with a combination of eccentric characters, animation, and scientific explanation.

“Out Of Her Mind is a direct expression of my mind. We’ve turned my brain into a theme-park, and everyone’s invited! The cast are INCREDIBLE and I can’t wait for people to see what we’ve made.” – Sara Pascoe

Six episodes were commissioned by Patrick Holland, Controller of BBC Two, and Shane Allen, Controller Comedy Commissioning for the Beeb, and will be Exec Produced by Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Miles Ketley and Sara Pascoe.

The series will be distributed by Sony Pictures Television and transmission details for BBC Two will be confirmed in due course. Dagenham-born Sarah’s LadsLadsLads stand-up show was screened on BBC Two last year.

Other TV appearances include on UKTV’s Dave aired Taskmaster and Channel 4’s 8 out of 9 Cats Does Countdown.