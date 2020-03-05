BritBox to launch in Australia

Streaming service to launch down under.

The ad-free subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) streaming service will bring Australians an unrivalled collection of great British TV shows, and will build on the successful launch of the service in both North America (USA and Canada) and most recently in the UK.

“There‘s a real opportunity to build on the momentum and brand that has been established in North America and to make BritBox part of BBC Studios’ future strategy in Australia. Complementing our existing partnerships in the region, BritBox will draw on our vast combined catalogue of acclaimed British content and will deliver it directly to Australian audiences via a proven and seamless streaming service.” – Fiona Lang, General Manager for BBC Studios ANZ

BritBox is expected to launch in Australia later this year with a ‘specially curated’ selection of British content from across the decades, including classic and contemporary box sets from the UK, delivered straight to Australian viewers via a wide range of mobile and connected home devices. A price point is yet to be set.

BritBox Australia is a 50/50 joint venture between ITV and BBC Studios who will install a local team to oversee operations.

BritBox North America launched in March 2017, bringing viewers the best in British box sets, drama premieres and live events. Since then it has surpassed original projections, with over one million subscribers, and is proving profitable.

In the UK, BritBox launched in November 2019, offering the biggest collection of British box sets available in one place with the very best in past, present and future British programming and award-winning content in HD.

“It’s great to have a new route to market in Australia for ITV’s best loved British content. We know the powerful combination of UK producers and distributors that the BritBox brand represents has been a consumer hit elsewhere and we look forward to bringing it to Australian fans in 2020.” – Augustus Dulgaro, Executive Vice President, Asia Pacific Sales & Distribution, Global Entertainment, ITV Studios

Alongside the launch of BritBox in Australia, taking the service into its fourth market, BBC Studios and ITV will continue to evaluate opportunities for the roll-out of BritBox in additional territories around the world.

The Times recently reported that BritBox UK is struggling to retain users after its initial 30 day free trial based on a survey of 5,000 people by Oliver & Ohlbaum Associates. Only 1.5% of those who took part in the survey said that they were paying a Britbox subscription, which equates to roughly 380,000 households, making it a minnow in the streaming world compared to Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

ITV responded: “The O&O research assertions made about BritBox bear no resemblance to our data – unsurprising as the findings are based on a relatively small sample data set.”