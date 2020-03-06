Taika Waititi to reimagine Roald Dahl classic Charlie and the Chocolate Factory for Netflix

Two animated series mark the beginning of a partnership between Netflix and The Roald Dahl Story Company.

Academy Award-winning writer, director, and actor Taika Waititi is set to write, direct, and executive produce two original animated series for Netflix.

The first is a series based on the world and characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The second is a wholly original take on the Oompa-Loompas, who will star in their own event series.

The first-of-its-kind slate of animated event series will bring together the highest quality creative teams – led by world-class filmmakers like Taika Waititi – to create premium animated content for families around the world.

“I grew up reading Dahl stories and lived large parts of my young life in those magical worlds, so finding just the right creative partner to bring Willy Wonka, Charlie and the Oompa-Loompas to life in animation was a daunting task…until Taika walked into the room. Then, it was really obvious. If Dahl had created a character of a filmmaker to adapt his work, I’m pretty sure he would have created Taika.” – Melissa Cobb, Netflix VP of Original Animation

The BFG, Matilda, The Twits, and a host of other iconic Roald Dahl stories will soon join Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and The Oompa-Loompas as Netflix becomes the home of a first-of-its-kind slate of animation extending across the Roald Dahl story universe.

Waititi is best known for directing the critically-acclaimed blockbuster Thor: Ragnarok for Marvel, as well as the WWII satire Jojo Rabbit for Fox Searchlight.

With 300 million books sold and 1 new book sold every 2.5 seconds, the Roald Dahl brand has never been more popular, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is the #1 best-selling Roald Dahl title.

“In the words of Willy Wonka himself – we are ‘Delighted! Charmed! Overjoyed!’ with Taika’s appointment on this project. There is something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika’s creative flair and inimitable sense of humor and we cannot think of anyone more perfectly suited to leading the creative charge on these first of their kind, feature quality Netflix shows,” said Gideon Simeloff, Commercial and Entertainment Director, Roald Dahl Story Company.

