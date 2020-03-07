Weekend highlights for Saturday March 7th.

Casualty

Ruby (Maddy Hill) is back at work but is losing patience with her mother, Lavender (Sîan Webber), who has turned up to help with baby Harmony. With lots on her plate, Ruby has to choose between her career and parenthood.

Jade (Gabriella Leon) ends up covering for Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi) when he’s late for his shift again. Tension between the two friends rise when Jade finally loses her patience with Marty.

Megan (Emily Woof) offers Archie (Genensis Lnea) a job with her in Sudan, but Archie isn’t sure if she is ready to leave Holby. Connie (Amanda Mealing) tells Archie about a new consultant post which she encourages her apply for, but will it be enough to make Archie stay?

Casualty, BBC One at 9.20pm

Gareth Thomas’ Tour de Trophy For Sport Relief

Join rugby star Gareth Thomas on his arduous but enlightening 500-mile bike ride from Cardiff to Aberdeen, towing the 40kg BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy for Sport Relief.