Weekend highlights for Saturday March 7th.
Casualty
Ruby (Maddy Hill) is back at work but is losing patience with her mother, Lavender (Sîan Webber), who has turned up to help with baby Harmony. With lots on her plate, Ruby has to choose between her career and parenthood.
Jade (Gabriella Leon) ends up covering for Marty (Shaheen Jafargholi) when he’s late for his shift again. Tension between the two friends rise when Jade finally loses her patience with Marty.
Megan (Emily Woof) offers Archie (Genensis Lnea) a job with her in Sudan, but Archie isn’t sure if she is ready to leave Holby. Connie (Amanda Mealing) tells Archie about a new consultant post which she encourages her apply for, but will it be enough to make Archie stay?
Casualty, BBC One at 9.20pm
Gareth Thomas’ Tour de Trophy For Sport Relief
Join rugby star Gareth Thomas on his arduous but enlightening 500-mile bike ride from Cardiff to Aberdeen, towing the 40kg BBC Sports Personality of the Year trophy for Sport Relief.
Throughout his seven-day challenge Gareth allowed cameras to record every minute of his struggle in the hope that this film would help change attitudes to people either living in isolation or burdened by a social stigma, issues close to Gareth’s heart.
Gareth Thomas’ Tour de Trophy For Sport Relief, BBC One at 11.30am
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway
Jax Jones and Ella Henderson will be live in the studio to open the show with a bang, while the hosts face a dance battle in an epic End Of The Show Show with Britain’s Got Talent: The Champions winners Twist & Pulse.
Plus, Stephen Mulhern returns for Ant vs Dec Goes Global, one lucky audience member will play to Win The Ads and the Men In Brown continue on their mission to track down which mystery celebrity has ‘The Squits’.
Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV, STV and UTV at 7pm
Crufts
Clare Balding returns for more coverage of the world’s largest dog show live from the NEC in Birmingham. Today’s theme is Kids and Dogs. Featured events include the Flyball semi-finals, to be shown live. Once more, Clare is joined by a range of celebrity guests including comedians – and dog lovers.
Vet Paul Manktelow shows young people how to get interested in veterinary science and we meet Rhys Parrin, a 22-year-old YKC agility competitor, who has been taking part in Crufts since he was 12.
Today’s guests include Sally Phillips and Ronni Ancona with roving reporter Radzi Chinyanganyaand and commentators Jim Rosenthal, Graham Partridge, Frank Kane and Jessica Holm.
Crufts, Channel 4 at 4.30pm and 7pm.