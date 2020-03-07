Strictly’s Alex Scott ‘in therapy’ to deal with internet trolls

The ex-footballer has opened up to The Sun about being targeted online.

Scott told the tabloid that the past year has been hard for her ‘in terms of trolling’ and that it had led her to seek therapy. She described the therapy as ‘the best thing’ she has ever done but noted that it was a work in progress.

“I would say I’m still on a journey. I’m still in therapy so I’m still learning how to communicate with my emotions more.” – Alex Scott

The 35-year-old former Arsenal player added that ignoring trolls is easier said than done.

“It’s easy for people to say, ‘Well why don’t you come off social media? Why don’t you not react to them? Why don’t you tell your family and friends? ‘But I didn’t want to tell my family and friends because I didn’t want to put that pressure on them, I didn’t want them to worry.” – Alex Scott

However, a defiant Alex has vowed not to let the trolls bring to an end her social media experience and she wants others to know there is no shame in speaking out about it.

“I like social media. I love interacting with people, so why should I let the trolls win by coming off social media? My advice is to speak about it. There’s no shame in it. Don’t think you’re the only one.” – Alex Scott

Now a pundit, Alex was a contestant on last year’s Strictly Come Dancing, finishing in fifth place with Neil Jones.