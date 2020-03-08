Channel 5 axe Blind Date

The show has “run its course” says one insider.



Iconic dating game show Blind Date has been axed.

Daily Star reports that Channel 5 bosses have decided to axe Blind Date, saying it had “run its course.” Host Paul O’Grady hinted last year that he wouldn’t be returning to the show, which was made famous by Cilla Black.

Blind Date originally ran on ITV from 1985 until 2003 when Cilla announced during a live special that she would be quitting. In 2017 Channel 5 decided to revive the show, bringing in Cilla’s long-time friend Paul to host it.

Despite it attracting an audience of over 1 million viewers and positive feedback, the show has failed to the capture the imagination of audiences.

“No-one was expecting the show to pull in the figures it did in the 90s. But less than a million is just not enough to warrant another series.” – Insider speaking to Daily Star

An insider told Daily Star that C5 want to focus on documentaries rather than “expensive entertainment formats.”

The news comes days after Jane McDonald announced she was calling time on her shows at Channel 5, including fronting the popular series Cruising with Jane McDonald.