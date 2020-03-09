Ed Stafford to Spend 60 Days with the Gypsies for Channel 4

Ex-soldier and explorer, Ed Stafford, returns to the network following the success of 60 Days on the Street which aired in March 2019.

“Like homelessness, Gypsy and Travelling communities are often shrouded in negativity despite very little understanding and I want to learn more. I have no qualms about immersing myself in every ritual, tradition and aspect of the culture in order to get to know the individuals and unpick the existing stereotypes.” – Ed Stafford

The three-part series, a Boundless production, will see Ed immerse himself into Romani Gypsy and Irish Travelling culture for 60 days, to provide an honest, unflinching insight from the inside. Shot in the same style as 60 Days on the Street, the series will combine self-shooting techniques alongside a small crew who will capture Ed’s journey.

At a time when the Government is considering new police powers which will make the traditional Travelling way of life more difficult, Ed will delve beneath the stereotypes, building relationships with individuals in an endeavour to question everything we think we know about the Gypsy and Traveller lifestyle.

60 Days with the Gypsies will also look at why the conflict between settled communities and Gypsies is so prevalent. As part of the production team, Boundless has brought on Jake Bowers, a Romani journalist and filmmaker, as a consultant to help navigate these stories in an authentic and sensitive way.

“Ed’s raw and honest portrayal of life on the streets struck a chord with the British public and we’re back to tell another important story of a marginalised community from their perspective.” – Neil Smith, MD of Boundless