You Are What You Wear stylists confirmed

BBC One has today revealed the identities of the five stylists who will accompany host Rylan Clark-Neal in its brand new fashion makeover series You Are What You Wear.

The feelgood series sees presenter Rylan Clark-Neal at the helm of a ‘department store of dreams’ and is all about how you look on the outside matching with how you feel on the inside. Alongside Rylan are five of the UK’s most exciting stylists with very different styles and personalities, ready to uplift a diverse range of contributors seeking to reinvent their wardrobes. The stylists are well-equipped to help anyone who enters the department store by providing simple but transformative style makeovers, brimming with positivity.

The five stylists who make up Rylan’s ‘style squad’ are today confirmed as:

Darren Kennedy, a fashion writer who loves classic tailoring and can make anyone feel chic.

Joey Bevan, a fashion designer who likes to push boundaries and think outside the box.

Kat Farmer, a style blogger who knows everything about the High Street.

Lucie Clifford, a stylist who knows how to dress any shape and size;

Nana Acheampong, a celebrity stylist who loves glamour and bling.

Rylan will be ready and waiting to give each contributor a warm welcome to the department store, before whisking them off to the Mirror Room to find out why they want a change in style. Meanwhile, unbeknown to the client, the style squad will eagerly observe the exchange from their den and decide amongst themselves who should do the makeover. The mirror slides back to reveal which stylist has accepted the challenge, and the makeover begins. Each contributor is given three key looks in the personal styling suite, whilst the other stylists watch the makeover-in-progress from their den, commenting on the looks and on whether they’d do anything differently.

Back in the Mirror Room, one final show-stopping look is finally revealed to the contributor. As this is the first time they have seen their reflection ALL DAY, it’s a moment that delivers a big emotional punch.

Each episode features four contributors and also offers universal fashion takeout aplenty for viewers at home, with the stylists diving into their own wardrobes to offer advice on everything from how to find the perfect pair of jeans to how to transform any outfit with a statement belt. Rylan and his team of styling wizards provide plenty of behind the scenes entertainment, and Rylan even gate-crashes the makeovers to provide some laugh out loud moments with the contributors, as they get to grips with a whole new way of working their wardrobes.

Darren Kennedy

Style entrepreneur, fashion columnist and broadcaster Darren Kennedy is regarded as one of the UK and Ireland’s most stylish men. The founder of his own male grooming range, his passion for style has also led to his own contemporary suiting and outerwear line, in collaboration with Irish tailor Louis Copeland, which has produced six sell-out collections. His popular #sixtysecondstyle videos regularly hit up to a million views on Instagram and he is a go-to for some of the world’s most influential brands, recently working with the likes of Hugo Boss and Topman.

He has hosted for BAFTA, GQ, several seasons of London Fashion Week Festival for the British Fashion Council and live on the red carpet for the Brit Awards. Darren also regularly contributes to Beverly Hills Lifestyle magazine.

Joey Bevan

Joey Bevan has been tipped by the national press as the ‘one to watch’. The Essex-based fashion stylist and designer has seen his work featured on the Xfactor and Britain’s Next Top Model Live, and in 2014 he was lucky enough to be commissioned to create 30 bespoke garments for the Queen’s Coronation Festival at Buckingham Palace.

His celebrity clients have included Little Mix, Jessie J and Lady GaGa and he counts the likes of L’Oreal, Urban Decay and Disney amongst his commercial clients.

Kat Farmer

Kat is a self-confessed fashion addict. Her hugely popular blog, #doesmybumlook40, documents her journey to finding her style in her 40s. She has amassed over 140k followers with her honest and hilarious thoughts on all-things fashion and continues to inspire women to stay stylish whatever their age. Her authoritative voice has led to her writing for press outlets such as Stella magazine and she regularly works with prestigious high street brands including Marks & Spencer, The White Company and John Lewis.

Lucie Clifford

Lucie Clifford is a sought-after stylist who has worked in the fashion industry for over a decade. The former Fashion Editor of Look Magazine, and Shopping Editor of Fabulous Magazine, she now counts the likes of Simply Be, New Look, Lipsy, Primark and Amazon amongst some of her advertising and commercial clients. Lucie particularly loves working with plus size brands and ) often be found on stage hosting catwalk events or giving body positivity talks. As well as working with many celebrities, Lucie also offers a personal shopping and styling service for clients who love her confidence-boosting makeovers

Nana Acheampong

Nana Acheampong is a London based fashion and celebrity stylist with over a decade’s experience in the industry. Her versatile skill base of styling both women and men has seen her work with a host of editorial titles, commercial brands, digital commerce, TV shows and music clients. Currently the Shopping Editor and Celebrity Stylist at Fabulous magazine, Britain’s best selling Sunday supplement, Nana also styles for red carpet events such as the NTAs, BRITs, the MOBO and GQ Awards. Celebrities she has styled include Ed Sheeran, and One Direction.

The modern take on the fashion makeover format is produced by MultiStory Media, part of ITV Studios, and will air on BBC One later this month.

