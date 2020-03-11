Eagle Eye Drama to adapt Professor T for ITV

Ben Miller and Frances de la Tour to star.

Based on the hit Belgian series of the same name, the six-part crime drama is set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University.

Ben Miller (Johnny English, Death in Paradise) is to play the genius OCD criminologist, Professor Jasper Tempest, alongside Tony award-winning actress Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The History Boys) as his colourful but overbearing mother, Adelaide.

The cast also includes Emma Naomi as Detective Inspector Lisa Donckers and Barney White as her sidekick Dan Winters.

Professor T comes from the newly formed production company, Eagle Eye Drama, launched by the same team who were behind global drama brand Walter Presents.

“Professor T is my all-time favourite detective – a tortured genius wrestling with a mystery childhood trauma. It’s a unique crime series with a core of wonderful warm characters at its heart and I am delighted to be working with our hand-picked European production team to make this for ITV and international audiences.” – Walter Iuzzolino, Executive Producer

The series will be directed by leading Belgian director, Indra Siera, and will be filmed in Belgium and Cambridge during the summer of 2020.