Primetime slot for The Repair Shop

The series, hosted by, Jay Blades, has proved a viewer hit. “We have created a big family in the Barn. We’ve got a crazy uncle, a funny granddad, a mother etc, we’re a family who comes together to help people. It’s about kindness, and that’s a very good thing.” – Jay Blades Following the success of The Repair Shop At Christmas, which attracted 5.5m viewers – the much-loved series, The Repair Shop, where family heirlooms are restored to their former glory by a team of craftsmen and women – will broadcast on BBC One in peak-time, at 8pm from Wednesday 18 March.

The Repair Shop is a workshop of dreams, presented by Jay Blades and staffed by a team of Britain’s most skilled restoration experts. In every episode, members of the public bring their much loved but broken family treasures for the team to breathe new life into them, while also revealing the personal stories behind the items.

This new peak-time series will see items including a pump organ that was once a mother’s pride and joy, a jukebox that holds beloved memories of a special wedding day, and an alabaster lightshade that’s one of the trickiest restorations yet for ceramics expert Kirsten – all brought back to life.

“I’m aware of a few who’ve said nice things about the series – Stephen Fry, Greg James, Richard Osman, Leanne from Little Mix! But it’s the love I feel from the public that really makes me happy. It seems to have a universal appeal.” – Jay Blades

The Repair Shop, BBC One at 8pm from Wednesday 18th March.