More Inside the Ambulance for UKTV

W, UKTV’s premium entertainment channel, has commissioned two new series of Inside the Ambulance.

“It’s fantastic to be working with Brown Bob on another two series of our highly successful Inside the Ambulance. Our viewers have two brand new locations and a completely new cohort of paramedics to look forward to – with all the expected challenges and surprises this new region will bring.” – Natalie Rose, commissioning editor UKTV

The commissions will produce ten episodes each, to air in hour slots, with these confirmed to be filmed in Oxford and Portsmouth.

Inside the Ambulance has aired nine series, along with a special Christmas series, since 2016 and has reached 12.3m adults across all episodes (including repeats). The tenth series is coming to W in May and will include the 100th episode.

The series, which is produced by Brown Bob Productions, uses GoPro cameras mounted inside an ambulance and on crew members to get viewers closer than ever to the work of ambulance crews.

The first ten series were filmed with West Midlands Ambulance Service in Dudley, Stoke and Willenhall. The new series – the eleventh and twelfth – are being filmed with South Central Ambulance Service in Oxford and Portsmouth.

The UKTV Original series takes viewers onto the front line of the NHS and captures every moment as first responders tackle thousands of calls each day, from life-threatening emergencies to cuts and bruises. Also featuring the lighter moments of dealing with the great British public, Inside the Ambulance is life-affirming and engaging television.

“W viewers are huge fans of this series, so it’s brilliant to be bringing them more of what they love. We can’t wait to see the stories from the Oxford and Portsmouth areas.” – Adam Collings, channel director for W