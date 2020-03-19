The Spanish Princess wraps filming at The Bottle Yard Studios

The second series of the drama completed production at the Bristol studio facility last week.

“We have loved once again basing ourselves at The Bottle Yard Studios, which has offered us great facilities and a brilliant home for our Westminster Palace set, whilst also being perfectly located situated for the wealth of locations that the region has to offer” – Executive Producer Charlie Hampton

The second season of Starz series The Spanish Princess wrapped filming at Bristol’s Bottle Yard Studios on Friday (13th March) following a six month shoot. Cameras began rolling on the eight-episode conclusion of the Tudor drama in September 2019, with returning leads Charlotte Hope and Ruairi O’Connor reprising their roles as the ruling couple Catherine of Aragon and Henry VIII.

Filming took place on the show’s full-scale, interconnected Tudor-era Westminster Palace sets, which stand in 30,000 sq.ft. of The Bottle Yard’s Export Warehouse and Tank House. Production offices were also based at the Studios, as well as construction areas, stores and costume departments. Filming also took place across the region at historic locations such as Ashton Court Estate (assisted by Bristol Film Office), and Wells and Gloucester Cathedrals and Berkeley Castle.

The Spanish Princess will conclude the story of Queen Catherine and Henry VIII during its second run. Presiding over the most glamorous court in Europe and beloved by their people, together they create an England that is proud, confident and strong enough to withstand threat from abroad. Catherine’s struggle to produce an heir places her marriage and position in the court at risk, and she is haunted by her choices from the past. Despite proving herself a politician, a diplomat, a national inspiration and even a military commander, Catherine must battle to save her love with the King, and to preserve the peace and prosperity of their reign.

The Spanish Princess is the third instalment following The White Queen and The White Princess. Produced by All3 Media’s New Pictures and Playground, the drama is drawn from the global best-selling novels, The Constant Princess and The King’s Curse, written by Philippa Gregory.

“We have space to create entire worlds here at the Studios, as well as being a short drive from some of the most impressive historic properties and cathedrals in the UK. This, combined with the bank of skilled local crew and supportive Film Office, makes us a strong contender for period drama. It’s always a particularly good feeling to attract returning series back from one season to the next. The Spanish Princess sets are particularly breathtaking and it has been an honour to have them here once again for season two of this fantastic international drama.” – Fiona Francombe, Studio Director of The Bottle Yard