Lorraine and Loose Women cancelled amid coronavirus outbreak

ITV Daytime has taken the decision to stop broadcasting Lorraine and Loose Women live from Monday 23rd March.

The broadcaster notes that the decision will help to ‘reduce the number of staff travelling in and out of our studios and working together on shift at any one time’.

“We’re focusing our efforts on providing to viewers the latest news on the rapidly changing situation which aims to offer some stability and continuity in all our lives whilst so many of us are at home right now. That’s why we have taken this tough decision to protect our GMB News programme in the morning and keep This Morning on air for as long as possible,” a statement from ITV reads.

ITV will air an extended version of Good Morning Britain from 6am to 10am with Lorraine Kelly joining Piers in the Good Morning Britain studio for the last hour. This Morning will air as normal from 10am to 12.30pm, with repeats of Loose Women taking the 12.30-1.30pm slot in lieu of new live editions.

“We have been reducing our crew numbers over the last week and these changes will enable us to reduce them further and help us build further resilience with the aim of Daytime content continuing to air for as long as possible,” ITV note “Safeguarding the well-being of everyone involved with our programmes is our priority and in this dynamically developing situation we will obviously continue to review these new arrangements on a day by day basis and follow at all times the latest PHE and WHO guidelines.

Earlier today, Coronation Street and Emmerdale became the latest serial dramas to announce a filming break due to the coronavirus pandemic. The UK death toll currently stands at 281.