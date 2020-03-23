Rakuten TV boost free content

Rakuten TV to offer more than free 150 movies on the platform.

Rakuten TV is extending its catalogue within its free film section. The platform wants to accompany people at home who are looking for choice of entertainment, by offering over 150 movies at no cost to audiences across Europe through its AVOD (advertising video-on-demand) channel.

The addition of new free content is among the measures Rakuten TV is taking to offer viewers their personal in-home cinematic experience, with on-demand content as a key formula to help make the stay at home better.

Focusing on its AVOD section, launched during last October, Rakuten TV is offering this added free content through its Movies channel, which includes a range of Hollywood and local content, within the FREE section on the platform. The extended free catalogue on Rakuten TV will fulfil the needs of the whole family with hundreds of movies being made available;

Children’s content include animated titles Back To The Sea and Snowflake: The White Gorilla. While in drama the free section will include movies such as Ides of March, In The Name Of The King, Knowing and Brooklyn´s Finest. Action is covered with high-octane movies including The Expatriate and Bangkok Dangerous.

Viewers will also be able to access further content in the free section, which includes the newly launched Kids TV channel which contains titles such as Shaun The Sheep, Molang and Glumpers, and Rakuten Stories, the channel which compiles Rakuten TV´s exclusive and original content.

Among this content users will find documentaries about some of the world’s biggest sports personalities, including the official TV series of world-renowned football club FC Barcelona in Matchday – Inside FC Barcelona, Inside Kilian Jornet and MessiCirque, which blends the magic of Cirque du Soleil and the world´s best football player Messi in an extraordinary show as documented in this behind the scenes feature. Plus, the highly anticipated documentary about the football legend Iniesta, Andrés Iniesta – The Unexpected Hero, which is soon to be released for free on the platform.

https://rakuten.tv or via the app on Smart TV’s.