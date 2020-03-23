Keep Cooking and Carry On with Jamie Oliver

Telly Today: Stay-at-home cooking from the kitchen of Jamie Oliver.

“Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important. This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you’ve got. Let’s big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways.” – Jamie Oliver

Jamie Oliver shows the nation some incredible recipes, tips and hacks, specifically tailored for the unique times we’re living in, teaching us how to make the most of our kitchen staples and how to be creative with whatever ingredients we’ve got and whatever our budget.

From making pasta from scratch and offering new ideas on what to with it, to demystifying bread-making and adding a twist to the humble loaf with what is available to hand, Jamie shows us just how easy it can be to cook with simple ingredients at home.

No pasta? No problem! And from ingenious ideas on what to do with forgotten frozen food, to recipes drawn entirely from the store cupboard, Jamie shows us all how to make frugal food nutritious, delicious, and too good not to make yourself.

Jamie Oliver: Keep Cooking and Carry On, Channel 4 at 5.30pm

Also Today…

Streaming on Netlfix is Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker. Octavia Spencer stars as Madam C.J. Walker, the trailblazing African American hair-care entrepreneur who was America’s first female self-made millionaire.

Inspired by the book, On Her Own Ground written by Walker’s great-great-granddaughter A’Lelia Bundles, the Netflix original series brings the uplifting story of this cultural icon to the screen for the first time. Against all odds, Walker overcame post-slavery racial and gender biases, personal betrayals, and business rivalries to build a ground-breaking brand that revolutionised black hair-care, as she simultaneously fought for social change.

The four-part limited series also stars Blair Underwood as her husband C.J. Walker, Tiffany Haddish as her daughter Leila, Carmen Ejogo as Walker’s business rival Addie Monroe, Garrett Morris as Walker’s father-in-law, Kevin Carroll as her longtime lawyer Ransom and Bill Bellamy as Ransom’s cousin Sweetness.

Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker now streaming on Netflix

Over in Shieldinch Ruby’s unsettled by news of Caitlin’s release from prison on bail and takes drastic action to put distance between herself and her mother. Ellie’s stunned to discover Ruby plans to flee to Ibiza to be with her estranged father and urges her to reconsider – baby Joseph needs continued medical care.

Ruby dupes Ellie into thinking she’s changed her mind before sneaking Joseph out of the hospital.

As the McLean’s frantically search for Ruby and her son, Caitlin suspects Dylan knows more than he’s letting on and discovers he’s hiding Ruby and Joseph. A tense stand-off follows but hostilities between mother and daughter stall when Joseph’s health takes a turn for the worse.

River City, BBC Scotland Channel at 10pm. Screened on BBC One Scotland tomorrow.