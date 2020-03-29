Summer Madness for Angry Birds on Netflix

Forty episodes of the animation will debut on the streaming service next year.

“Angry Birds have been a true phenomenon for kids around the world and we’re excited to bring them home to the nest at Netflix where they will be angrier and bird-ier than ever.” – Curtis Lelash, Director of Original Animated Series, Netflix

Netflix and Cake in partnership with Rovio Entertainment this week announced the animated series based on the iconic world of the Angry Birds.

The 40 episodes of Angry Birds: Summer Madness will air in 11 minute slots to debut globally starting in 2021, taking its cue from the humor and tone of The Angry Birds Movie franchise while revealing a fresh new look.

Angry Birds: Summer Madness sees much-loved birds Red, Bomb and Chuck, as well as a cast of brand new feathered friends, as tween birds at summer camp under the questionable guidance of their counselor Mighty Eagle.

“Angry Birds are about to smash the small screen and we are thrilled to be making the journey with Netflix as our global partner.” – Ed Galton, CCO & Managing Director, CAKE

Explosive antics, improbable pranks and crazy summertime adventures see the birds pushing boundaries and breaking all the rules while fending off the brash and obnoxious Pigs on the other side of the lake, who seem hell-bent on causing as much mayhem as possible

This is the latest collaboration in a long-term partnership between CAKE and Rovio, which includes international distribution rights to Rovio’s expanding library of non-dialogue shorts.