Ainsley Harriott explores the food of Corsica

Corsica is the destination in this morning’s edition of Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook.

Ainsley is exploring Corsica in the second episode of his ITV series. The former Good Morning and Ready Steady Cook chef takes in the isle of beauty with his travels taking him to the medieval fortress town of Bonifacio where he learns about the history and culture of this incredible place from tour guide Christine before whipping up some cheesy stuffed aubergines in his stunning outdoor kitchen overlooking the harbour.

After visiting a local honey producer he makes honey glazed pan roasted figs served with a Corsican charcuterie platter.

Then Ainsley joins Local chef Lionel Lebrun to cook with Corsica’s unique bovine breed, the tiger cow, creating deliciously stylish roasted veal with coppa and sundried tomatoes. Ainsley meets a rugby player turned olive oil maker as he samples his much sought after oil and procures the last bottle in stock to use in his stunning fish stew with homemade garlic mayonnaise.

Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook, ITV, STV and UTV at 10.30am

