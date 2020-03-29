Corsica is the destination in this morning’s edition of Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook.
Ainsley is exploring Corsica in the second episode of his ITV series. The former Good Morning and Ready Steady Cook chef takes in the isle of beauty with his travels taking him to the medieval fortress town of Bonifacio where he learns about the history and culture of this incredible place from tour guide Christine before whipping up some cheesy stuffed aubergines in his stunning outdoor kitchen overlooking the harbour.
After visiting a local honey producer he makes honey glazed pan roasted figs served with a Corsican charcuterie platter.
Then Ainsley joins Local chef Lionel Lebrun to cook with Corsica’s unique bovine breed, the tiger cow, creating deliciously stylish roasted veal with coppa and sundried tomatoes. Ainsley meets a rugby player turned olive oil maker as he samples his much sought after oil and procures the last bottle in stock to use in his stunning fish stew with homemade garlic mayonnaise.
Ainsley’s Mediterranean Cookbook, ITV, STV and UTV at 10.30am
Also today…
Three months pregnant, Kaya (Mirren Mack) is living with Dan (Martin Compston) and Emily (Sophie Rundle), but it is becoming increasingly clear that Kaya has secrets – and she is not the only one.
Souter (David Hayman) needs Dan’s full attention of the business, but Dan’s growing concerns about Kaya are proving to be a distraction, as is young and ambitious journalist Eleanor (Katie Leung), who is convinced there’s a story to be found behind Dan’s meteoric rise. When the death of Jaya’s next door neighbour Doddy (Paul Brannigan) makes front page news, events begin to unravel. Emily worries for the baby, as Kaya spirals out of control.
Panicked by Kaya’s behaviour, Dan starts to question what he really knows about the girl he’s invited into his home.
The Nest, BBC One at 9pm
A specialist team unearth a long-lost tomb in the shadow of the pyramids, as archaeologists hunt for remains and explore hidden tombs in the Valley of the Kings.
Why did the great pharaohs of Egypt abandon the pyramids of Giza and choose a secret cemetery in the Valley of the Kings for their burial ground? In the shadow of the pyramids, an extraordinary discovery is made in a rare tomb that’s 4500 years old. The team descend 100 metres underground to investigate the first tomb ever built in the valley; while a team from the University of Basel take up the hunt for clues to identify human remains found in looted tombs.
Secrets of Egypt’s Valley of the Kings, Channel 4 at 8pm
Cancelled Sporting Coverage…
There has been some changes to the schedules today. Firstly, the Cambridge and Oxford Boat Race coverage due on BBC One this afternoon from 3pm won’t be taking place due to the COVID-19 situation while the Olympic Boxing qualifying event at the Copper Box Arena in London is also replaced in the BBC Two schedules at 12.30pm.