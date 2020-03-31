The One Show not looking to replace Matt Baker

Tonight marks Baker’s final edition of the show.

Matt Baker and Alex Jones have presented The One Show together since 2011.

Baker is currently in quarantine after a family member showed coronavirus symptoms thus, he will not appear live in the studio.

Since going into self-isolation two weeks ago, he has assisted co-host Alex Jones via a live video link and will also appear from home in tonight’s edition.

The BBC has said it does not intend to replace him on the show.

“We are drawing on our existing family of presenters – made up of men and women – to present alongside Alex Jones,” a spokeswoman said.

Recent stand-ins for Baker have included Patrick Kielty, Amol Rajan and Chris Ramsey.

Baker announced his plans to leave The One Show in December, noting in a statement that he was “excited about other opportunities”.

“I’ve loved that The One Show has been such a big part of my life for the last nine years,” he said. “It’s been brilliant to showcase the eclectic mix of Britain, meet incredible people along the way and witness so many lives changed with the annual Rickshaw Challenge for Children In Need. I’d like to thank all those I’ve worked with over the years and especially you, the viewer, for showing me so much support during my time on the green sofa.”

The One Show launched in 2006 with Adrian Chiles and Nadia Sawalha presenting a four-week trial broadcast to test the appetite for an early evening magazine programme. Baker began presenting in 2011 alongside Alex Jones following the abrupt departure of her previous co-host, comedian Jason Manford amid some personal issues.

Matt will continue as a presenter of Countryfile and of BBC sport coverage.

Matt making a virtual appearance on The One Show earlier this month while self-isolating