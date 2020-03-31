British Soap Awards canned for 2020

After speculation, the team behind The British Soap Awards have confirmed there will not be a ceremony in 2020.

“In light of the latest government health guidelines and in line with our priority of safeguarding the wellbeing of everyone involved in our programmes, production of The British Soap Awards will not go ahead as planned. The awards ceremony will return in 2021.” – British Soap Awards spokesperson quoted by the RadioTimes

With all the major television soaps having their production halted due to the Coronavirus it was unlikely that the gong show celebrating a year of drama in the sagas would be able to take place this year.

Today a spokesperson for the ITV Soap Awards show confirmed that indeed the celebration of serial plots and personalities has been cancelled.