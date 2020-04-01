Race To Victory for History Channel

A+E Networks UK has commissioned UK production company CIC Media to produce a landmark factual series about the Second World War: Race to Victory.

“On the 75th anniversary of one of the greatest days in British history, Race To Victory, is an opportunity to reflect not only on the enormous sacrifices made by men and women around the world to liberate us from the tyranny of Nazi Germany, but also to explore the secret manoeuvring, deal-making and compromise which went on at the highest level to secure victory but which then precipitated the onset of the Cold War.” – Dan Korn, VP of Programming at A+E Networks UK

Featuring former Head of the British Army, General Sir Michael Jackson, and commemorating the 75th anniversary of VE day in May 2020, the series focuses on the critical moments and locations where World War II was won and lost. It was not only a race to defeat the fascist Axis Powers, but also to gain territory, to create alliances and to win the right to shape the post-war world.

The six-part documentary series follows a chronological timeline of how and why the central alliance between Great Britain, the United States and The Soviet Union was formed in the years leading into war and paints an in-depth picture of the race to ultimate victory and post-war supremacy, concluding with VE day on the 8th May 1945.

At the heart of the series is a study of the complex relationship between Winston Churchill, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Joseph Stalin as the trio manoeuvred and grappled behind-the-scenes to exert their will over one another, to win the war on their terms and impose their competing ideologies on what was left of Europe.

Each episode begins with a decisive moment in the war – sometimes a great victory, such as El Alamein and Stalingrad, sometimes a moment of horror or shame, such as the attack on Pearl Harbor or the massacre at Katyn – and then back-tracks to explore who was responsible, who rushed to take the credit and who managed to escape the blame.

Expert interviews with today’s historians, military personnel and political figures give the series a contemporary relevance. Race to Victory is currently in production and will premiere on HISTORY on Friday 8th May at 9pm. HISTORY® will become Sky HISTORY later this year on all broadcasting platforms across the UK.

To mark the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII and Liberation of Europe, a dedicated slate of programming will air on HISTORY in the Netherlands from Tuesday 5th May.