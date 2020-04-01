James Corden to host the Late Late Show from his garage

The programme will be re-titled Homefest: James Corden’s Late Late Show Special.

“Since The Late Late Show came off the air, we have been thinking of different ways to try and make a show at this time. With the help of some wonderful guests, we are going to try to put on the best show we can, to entertain, raise awareness, raise money and hopefully lift spirits.” – executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe.

The special edition will air tomorrow, Thursday 2nd April at 9pm, on Sky One. The show will feature James Corden from his garage, chatting with some of the biggest names in music and entertainment, and will include musical performances by BTS in South Korea, Andrea Bocelli in Italy, Dua Lipa in London and Billie Eilish with FINNEAS and John Legend in Los Angeles – from the safety of their homes.

The special will also feature appearances from David Blaine and many others.

The usual format, in front of a live studio audience, sees James invite the crowd to join in on the fun with a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches.

The show regularly features segments such as Carpool Karaoke, Crosswalk: The Musical, Drop the Mic and Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts. The show holds the YouTube record for the most-watched late night clip with Adele Carpool Karaoke, which has 214 million views. Since the coronavirus social distancing rules however the programme has ceased production.

