Britain’s Got Talent return date announced

The variety show will return to ITV on Saturday 11th April.

ITV say that viewers can expect even more ‘amazing, surprising and jaw-dropping’ acts when the show returns with its fourteenth series.

Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams once again make up the judges panel, while Ant and Dec return to cheer and console those acts brave enough to face the judges and their infamous buzzers.

ITV announced last week that while it would still bring to screens this year’s pre-recorded auditions, it was unable to air the live finals amid the coronavirus pandemic. The broadcaster noted in a statement that after talks with prodcos Thames and Syco, the decision had been taken to put on hold the live shows until ‘later in the year’.

This year will mark the first year there won’t be a spin-off show on ITV2 as the channel announced last year that it was ditching the Stephen Mulhern fronted Britain’s Got More Talent from its schedules.

Britain’s Got Talent, Saturday 11th April at 8.00pm on ITV