Daily version of Saturday Kitchen to launch on BBC One

The show is heading to BBC One’s weekday daytime schedule.

Chef Matt Tebbutt will be joined by journalist and author Jack Monroe for Daily Kitchen Live, which will respond to food-related ‘lockdown challenges’ facing viewers.

In particular, the show will aim to advise viewers on making the most out of limited resources.

“I am really excited to be hosting this new show for the BBC,” Tebbutt said. “It’s going to be a great way to share some fun each morning with the viewers, while also sharing our ideas for quick and simple recipes that will get the whole family cooking.”

Viewers will get to see healthy, wholesome and accessible meals made with ingredients that should be available in the shops. There’ll be an opportunity to pose questions to the hosts and to challenge Matt and Jack to come up with ideas using what they have lurking in their own cupboards.

Daily Kitchen Live will hook up with the Food Heroes who are stepping up to the plate to help others and will celebrate everyone in the food chain, doing their best to keep the nation fed.

There will also be some tasty treats from the BBC food archive.

“The way some of us cook has changed dramatically over the last few weeks, and rustling up nutritious, no-nonsense dinners in the current climate can be a challenge – but it’s incredibly important! I’ll be giving simple ingredient swaps, conjuring up recipes from whatever you may have in your cupboard and taking questions from viewers. I can’t wait to get started!” – Jack Monroe

The series will be produced by Cactus TV and will, the BBC note, observe social distancing rules on and off screen.

Ten forty-five minute editions will air each weekday at 10am on BBC One for two weeks from Monday 13 April.