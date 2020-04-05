Acorn TV launches streaming service in the UK

For the first time, North America’s leading streaming service for television from Britain and beyond, AMC Networks’ Acorn TV will be available in the UK.

“Acorn TV has been phenomenally successful in North America, and we’re excited to bring our slate of exceptional programming from around the world to UK viewers. The United Kingdom has a long-standing tradition of producing first-rate dramas and mysteries, so we’re thrilled to feature so many popular, award-winning programs in one place like ITV’s Foyle’s War and BBC’s Keeping Faith, as well as introduce UK audiences to the charming, British-produced Acorn TV Original Queens of Mystery.

“For the last eight years, Acorn TV has curated and produced the very best in global television with a diverse mix of shows from Great Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Ireland and Scandinavia with the singular focus of satisfying a rapidly growing fanbase seeking high quality mysteries and dramas. As one of the best values in television, Acorn TV will make an excellent add-on to British consumers’ streaming options.” – Matthew Graham, General Manager, Acorn TV

The service comes to the United Kingdom from Wednesday, April 29th. With more than one million paid subscribers stateside, Acorn TV has proved a popular choice with viewers looking for dramas, mysteries and comedies from around the world without advertising. Acorn TV UK will be available in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Consumers can visit acorn.tv to subscribe and watch Acorn TV online with an extended 30-day free trial for a limited time. The service will also be available on devices such as Roku, Fire TV, Android and Apple mobile.

Acorn TV will add exclusive new programmes every subsequent Monday, and all programmes will include English subtitles. After the free trial, Acorn TV will be £4.99 GPB per month or £49.99 per year.

“We continue to greatly expand our commission and co-production slate and are extremely excited for UK viewers to get the opportunity to see the wonderful Queens of Mystery filmed in the beautiful countryside of Kent as well as several other productions later this year, including Irish period mystery series Dead Still and New Zealand thriller The Sounds, among many others.” – Catherine Mackin, Managing Director, Acorn Media Enterprises, the UK-based development division for Acorn TV