Dancing Ledge Productions promotes Chris Carey to Managing Director

“I’m delighted to be partnering with Laurence and the team at Dancing Ledge. High-end drama is a deeply challenging and competitive environment, now more than ever in these exceptional times, and it makes it so much more worthwhile when you’re in a team of likeminded souls sharing common values. We’re still at a very early stage in the Dancing Ledge story but Laurence and I are confident that both The Salisbury Poisonings and The Responder will be a good indication of what lies ahead. We’re working with some outstanding talent and have a terrific diverse development slate. We’re very excited about the future.” – Chris Carey, new Managing Director of Dancing Ledge Productions

The Emmy Award-winning Producer joined Dancing Ledge Productions in May 2019 and has already been named Executive Producer of two brand new dramas for the BBC. The Salisbury Poisonings is a three part factual drama about the Novichok poisoning crisis in Salisbury which will focus on the impact of the case on the English city and the community – and secondly, crime drama The Responder starring Martin Freeman by first time television writer Tony Schumacher, which draws from his own experiences as an urgent response officer over six night shifts on the beat in Liverpool.

Dancing Ledge Productions works internationally with Fremantle, which has a minority stake in the company, with Fremantle handling global distribution for both drama series.

Carey will work alongside CEO Laurence Bowen to oversee the company’s growth as it continues to develop and produce TV and film projects for the UK’s biggest broadcasters, including BBC, Channel 4, Sky, ITV, Dave/UKTV, Film 4 and the History Channel.

In a 25-year career, Chris has produced, and executive produced a number of high-end scripted dramas and comedies. His most recent credits include BBC One’s adaptation of Victor Hugo’s Les Misérables, BBC One’s psychological thriller Apple Tree Yard, the multi-award winning Abi Morgan-penned series River and Channel 4’s compelling mini-series, Run.

Prior to this, he set up and ran the independent production company The Welded Tandem Picture Co. which produced Douglas Adam’s Dirk Gently for the BBC and This is Jinsy for Sky TV. Chris’ work has spanned many genres, beginning with factual and entertainment, with his first role in network television on Cilla Black’s iconic dating show, Blind Date.

Alongside ongoing BBC dramas, The Responder and The Salisbury Poisonings, Dancing Ledge Productions has recently developed Netflix Original Delhi Crime, was the UK producer for The New Pope, and produced Porters for Dave/UKTV.

“Chris’ experience, knowledge, contacts and creative flair make him the perfect first MD of Dancing Ledge. He’s had huge success in the industry before and since joining Dancing Ledge and with him in a leadership position, the company can grow its reputation as a producer of memorable, bold drama and a champion of new talent.” – Laurence Bowen CEO, Dancing Ledge Productions