BBC announces further radio singalongs

The BBC will bring the nation together in a mass singalong every week until the UK’s lockdown is lifted.

BBC Radio 1, Radio 2, 6 Music, 1Xtra and the Asian Network will be joining forces every Thursday at 9.00am for the BBC’s Great British Singalong, a mass singalong designed to lift the nation’s spirits.

Each week, the singalong will be dedicated to a different group deserving of celebration with the next on Thursday 9th April being for the thousands of nurses working tirelessly around the country.

The BBC’s five popular music stations will come together in a multiway simulcast for 30 minutes, with each station bringing along one song that they think the public will love to join in with, wherever they are.

On Thursday 2nd April, Greg James led the first singalong on Radio 1 and was joined by Dermot O’Leary on Radio 2, Lauren Laverne on 6 Music, Dotty on 1Xtra, and Harpz Kaur on the Asian Network.

“Well, despite the potential for an enormous technical disaster in trying to sync up five radio stations, it was a huge success. So much so that we’re going to do it again as it seemed to cheer so many people up!” – Greg James

For the next singalong, Scott Mills will host on Radio 1, with Amol Rajan on Radio 2, Lauren Laverne on 6 Music, Dotty on 1Xtra, and Yasser on the Asian Network. All the presenters will be broadcasting from their own, separate studios.

Listeners can join in with all the action on Thursday mornings by tuning in to any of the five stations from 9am, on the radio or on BBC Sounds, and by sharing their efforts on social media using the hashtag #UKSingalong.