ITV calls on kids to get creative for #ITVKidsCreate Project

Project will see young people’s artwork broadcast on Channel idents.

The broadcaster is urging the nation’s kids to stay creative whilst housebound amid the coronavirus pandemic by submitting artwork for inclusion in its idents.

‘ITV Kids Create’ encourages kids to pick up pens, pencils and paints to create artwork that could be projected onto ITV logo idents during the channel’s ad breaks. Each child whose work is shown will be credited on screen.

Parents and guardians can submit a picture of the child’s artwork via Twitter or Instagram using #ITVKidsCreate and @itv and as many creations as possible will be broadcast.

ITV Creates will make a template of the channel’s logo available for download at itv.com/itvcreates and submitted artwork will be projected onto the channel logo on screen this month.

Submissions are open from Monday 6th April until midnight on Sunday 19th April. Chosen submissions will appear on air to brand the channel logo for seven days from Monday 20th April to Sunday 26th April.

“We know that keeping children entertained at home can be a challenge in the current climate, so we thought this project was the perfect opportunity to celebrate the nation’s budding artists, whilst also hopefully offering parents some support.” – Paul Ridsdale, Director of Viewer Marketing

ITV Kids Create builds on the existing ident approach, ITV Creates, which launched at the start of 2019. ITV Creates launched as a new on-screen identity project across the ITV main channel where new idents are showcased each week, with a different interpretation of the channel’s logo created by a wide range of British artists.

A current ‘ITV Creates’ ident running on the channel Created by On The Mend & NHS Staff