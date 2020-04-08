h Club London to host Star Studded Online Celebration for World Book Night

Ahead of the launch of their new digital membership, h Club London (formerly The Hospital Club) are pleased to announce their celebratory event for this year’s World Book Night taking place on Thursday 23rd April at 7pm via Zoom.

In these uncertain times, the event will celebrate all that is wonderful, unifying and inspiring about reading, with the club hosting a range of authors and celebrities online who will read passages from much-loved and upcoming books to attendees.

For the first time, the event will be available to both members and non-members. Those who register their interest at https://hclub.com/general/event/booking/2389 will be sent a link to virtually attend the event.

Confirmed celebrity attendees reading passages from their favourite books include, Gavin & Stacey actress Alison Steadman; Guardians of the Galaxy star Ophelia Lovibond; Fleabag actor Anthony Welsh; comedian Ronni Ancona; The Young Ones‘ Nigel Planer and Sex Education stars Simone Ashley and George Robinson.

They will be joined by a host of top-tier authors who will read passages from their recently released / soon to be published books. These include Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love); Joanna Trollope (Mum and Dad); Mike Gayle (All The Lonely People to be released in July); Ruth Hogan (Queenie Malone’s Paradise Hotel); John Niven (The F*ck-it List); Lucy Diamond (An Almost Perfect Holiday); Sophie Ward (Love and Other Thought Experiments) and Derek Owusu (That Reminds Me).

There will be some more very special surprise guests on the night.

h Club have also partnered with Waterstones to offer attendees 25% off all books read on the night, until 30th April.