Joel Dommett to host ITV2 show from home

Comedian to present new Sunday night series for the channel.

Joel presented The Masked Singer for ITV earlier this year

With the country heeding stay at home advice, people are becoming increasingly inventive with filling their days in entertaining ways and Home Alone with Joel Dommett will celebrate the best of them.

Joel Dommett will offer an insight into his life at home with wife Hannah Cooper as he presents a new show from his house during lockdown.

From celebrity call-ins to comedy interviews and games with self-isolated viewers, the show will bring everyone together at home with a much needed dose of joy and warmth.

“I am so excited to try and cheer up the nation in this extraordinary time from my own home. I have limited resources – a camera, the internet and my wife. We could either make porn, or a show for ITV2. We decided on the latter – although both would make people laugh.” – Joel Dommett

Paul Mortimer, head of digital channels at ITV, said: “Home Alone With Joel Dommett is the perfect show to put a smile on the faces of ITV2 viewers, many of whom are holed up indoors. Joel’s joyous brand of comedy, fun and games will reflect the uplifting, often hilarious things Britain is getting up to to pass the time on lockdown.”

Home Alone with Joel Dommett, a South Shore production, will begin on Sunday 19th April at 10pm on ITV2.