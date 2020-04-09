Peter Kay’s Car Share returning in audio form

iPlayer will host a non-visual episode of the sitcom.

With the UK still in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, Peter Kay hopes to lighten the mood somewhat with an audio-only special of his hit comedy.

“It’s a horrific situation right now we’re all going through and like so many I felt compelled to try and do something positive in an effort to cheer people in some way,” said Kay.

Car Share stars the comedian and Sian Gibson as travel companions John Redmond and Kayleigh Kitson, who both work at the same supermarket. A deeper connection transpires as the pair listen to the radio and share anecdotes about their lives.

The sitcom ran for two series in 2015 and 2017, with a further two standalone specials airing in 2018.

“Sian Gibson, Paul Coleman and myself got together via t’internet and wrote a new short episode of Car Share in an effort to try cheer people up. It’s all happened very quickly, in fact it didn’t exist a week ago. Obviously we weren’t able to film anything because of the lockdown but I hope people will use their imagination and enjoy listening. I’ve given the episode to the good people at BBC iPlayer and it’ll be available to listen from Good Friday 10th April. Here’s hoping people enjoying having John & Kayleigh back. Lord knows we need it right now.” – Peter Kay

Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy, added: “We can’t thank Peter enough for giving up his time and effort to make this extra special treat happen in donating some much needed cheer to everybody for free.”

Peter Kay’s Car Share: Audio Special will be available on BBC iPlayer at 7pm, Friday 10 April.