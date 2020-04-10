Brassic returning to Sky and NOW TV next month

Brassic returns for a second series next month.

The dramedy, co-created by Joseph Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst, follows the antics of a group of inseparable friends as they thieve, bribe and joyride their way through life

Sky note that the first series of Brassic was the best performing launch for a Sky original comedy in seven years. All episodes from the second season will be made available on Sky One and NOW TV on Thursday 7 May.

Speaking about the commission of the second series last year, Gilgun said: “We all feel truly blessed to have a second series. There’s definitely no second album syndrome; I’m confident that series two is going to be even better than series one.” – Joseph Gilgun

Joining Gilgun as Vinnie, the returning cast includes ambitious single mum Erin (Michelle Keegan), Vinnie’s best mate Dylan (Damien Molony), champion kebab eater Cardi (Tom Hanson), Ash (Aaron Heffernan), the son of a family of fighting Travellers, the sexually liberated Tommo (Ryan Sampson), and garage owner JJ (Parth Thakerar).

New faces joining the cast including John Thomson (Cold Feet) and Bill Paterson (Fleabag), as well as the return of Dominic West as Vinnie’s blundering GP.

In the first episode, Vinnie has been hiding out in his weed shed since faking his own death to escape from local gangster Terrance McCann. Tommo and Erin need his help and try to lure him out of hiding with a new business proposition and together with the lads they plot to rob a travelling circus. With the help of a disgruntled clown, Mr Popov played by John Thomson, the gang aim to make this theft a ‘roaring’ success…

The six-part second series is produced by Calamity Films.

Joe Gilgun as Vinnie in Brassic