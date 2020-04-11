Gemma Collins is a Diva on Lockdown for ITVBe

ITVBe rebrands Gemma Collins’ Diva Forever; new three-part series to follow the Essex diva at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

Diva on Lockdown, produced by Lime Pictures, will follow Collins as she deals with the stay at home guidance and finds new ways of sharing her lifestyle with the nation.

The series will use fixed-rig cameras to bring viewers the antics of ‘the nation’s favourite diva’.

“We were in the middle of filming my new series of Diva with loads of exciting stuff planned. But as you know, we’ve found ourselves in the middle of a pandemic. So here we are now…I’m standing in my living room, with fixed rig cameras all over my house to bring you Diva on Lockdown. You want the GC, so the GC found a new way of working. You’re going to see everything that I do in isolation. We’ll all be on our journey together.” – Gemma Collins

Gemma continued: “I’m being filmed and I’ve also got the producers speaking in my ear so if it sounds as if I’m talking to myself…well maybe sometimes I am. I can guarantee though, what you see will definitely be 100% authentic GC. I hope it cheers you up in these difficult times.”

Gemma had been looking for her dream home prior to the lockdown, but now the businesswoman has been forced to close the doors to her Brentwood shop. Will the lockdown put her dream home and future in jeopardy?

“Gemma has proven in all her previous outings across ITV that she is a star who thrives on audience and public interaction. Both generous and warm, the GC is one of the most gregarious personalities in the UK. ITVBe is therefore very grateful to her for finishing production on her new series whilst on lockdown.” – Paul Mortimer, Head of Digital Channels and Acquisitions

Diva on Lockdown will air on ITVBe later this month.