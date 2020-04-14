BBC One confirms presenting line-up for its Big Night In

The programme will see the BBC’s biggest charitable partners join forces for the very first time for a special night of television.

The live show – airing on Thursday 23rd April – will be hosted by Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness.

The show will offer some light relief and entertainment, whilst celebrating and rewarding those going the extra mile to support their communities in these troubled times. Funds raised on the night will be split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to local charities, projects and programmes across the UK to help those most in need.

“At a time when in my generation, the UK has never felt more together we’re inviting everyone to share a Big Night In. As a board member of BBC Children in Need for many years the very purpose of what we do is to be there for those who need us the most at a time when they need us the most. Through the power of TV together with Comic Relief we’ll support, give thanks and acknowledge how we’re making the best of the situation we find ourselves in. It’s my honour to host The Big Night In.” – Matt Baker

Ball invited viewers to join in from their sofas with a “night of daft joy, entertainment and inspiration” and to help “raise some much needed dosh” for those who need it.

McCall described the show as “an amazing way for us all to come together” while McGuiness said: “I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to show my appreciation. Thank you to all the amazing key workers out there and our fantastic NHS.”

Celebrities already confirmed to be taking part on the night, from the safety of their homes, include Peter Kay, Catherine Tate and Gary Barlow. The star-studded show will feature musical acts, money can’t buy prizes, comedy sketches and lots more surprises on the night, the Beeb say.

“I’ve been part of the Comic Relief family for years, and at times like these it’s so important we all come together to support one another, which is why we’ve joined forces with BBC Children in Need for The Big Night In. We want to shine a light on the amazing things communities are doing and keep you entertained whilst you can’t leave your homes. Both charities will be supporting a huge number of smaller charities and projects that will be protecting the most vulnerable people in society, so it’s going to be a brilliant night for a great cause.” – Lenny Henry

Viewers will have the opportunity to donate, should they feel able to do so, to help support vulnerable people of all ages and backgrounds across the UK who will be significantly impacted by the crisis. The UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, announced last Wednesday at the government’s daily press briefing that the UK Treasury would match pound for pound any contributions the public decide they are able to make.

The money raised will not only provide vital emergency support to ensure vulnerable people of all ages are safe, warm and fed, but will also ensure that they are able to continue to learn, and stay connected in order to combat isolation and loneliness.

Broadcast live, whilst respecting all current social isolating government protocols, The Big Night In produced by BBC Studios Entertainment will be on BBC One on Thursday 23 April, 7-10pm.