Eamonn Holmes’ 5G comments to see Ofcom review

Broadcasting watchdog to look at This Morning footage.

On Monday’s (13th April) edition of This Morning, Holmes queried if the mainstream media should be “immediately slapping” down conspiracy theories regarding the coronavirus pandemic and 5G technology.

Ofcom have since received 419 complaints about his comments, and Holmes chose to address the issue on today’s show.

“I want to clarify some comments that some of you may have misinterpreted from me yesterday, around conspiracy theories and coronavirus and this involved the roll-out of 5G,” he said. “Both Alice Beer and I agreed in a discussion on this very programme on fake news that it’s not true and there is no connection between the present national health emergency and 5G, and to suggest otherwise would be wrong and indeed it could be dangerous. “Every theory relating to such a connection has been proven to be false and we would like to emphasise that. However many people are rightly concerned and are looking for answers and that’s simply what I was trying to do, to impart yesterday. But for the avoidance of any doubt I want to make it completely clear there’s no scientific evidence to substantiate any of those 5G theories. I hope that clears that up.” –

In a statement Ofcom, who have warned broadcasters not to promote conspiracy theories relating to coronavirus, said that it would be “assessing this programme in full as a priority”.

5G phone masts are being targeted by arsonists across the UK, after online conspiracy theories linked them to the coronavirus outbreak.

MobileUK, the mobile network operators’ trade group, is keen to stress that“theories being spread about 5G are baseless and are not grounded in credible scientific theory”.