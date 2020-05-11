Record audience tune in to see Boris lockdown update

The Prime Minister drew in a large audience on Sunday evening in his second address to the nation regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

Boris Johnson’s address, which was pre-recorded over the weekend, attracted over 27.5 million viewers across several channels at 7.00pm. The Ministerial Broadcast by the Prime Minister had its highest single figure on BBC One, with 18.62 million viewers watching. The BBC News Special which immediately followed, presented by Huw Edwards, attracted 14.5 million viewers.

The address was also screened on ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, Sky One, BBC News Channel and Sky News. ITV’s screening was the second most watched at the same time, with an audience of 4.84 million viewers. Channel 4 and 5 were both under 1 million viewers at 7.00pm, beaten by the BBC News Channel and Sky News who attracted 1.39 and 1.44 million viewers respectively.

Last night’s figures are higher than the total audience who watched Boris Johnson announce the lockdown on 23rd March. That address was watched by 27.1 million viewers.