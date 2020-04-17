May launch date for latest Sky channels

Sky’s two brand-new factual channels, Sky Documentaries and Sky Nature will be launching next month.

These will take to the air alongside the re-branded Sky HISTORY, a co-venture between Sky and A+E Networks previously known as HISTORY.

The new channels will include extensive on demand libraries and offer hundreds of hours of factual programming, providing an unmissable mix of premium, original commissions and acquired content. The networks will be available to Sky customers at no extra charge through linear and on demand. They will also launch on NOW TV, available as part of the NOW TV Entertainment Pass.

Sky Documentaries will be the home of real life stories from film makers, including HBO, Showtime and Hulu as well as Sky Original content. With a mix of feature length documentaries and series that will challenge, provoke and entertain, the channel will house 100 on demand titles. The channel will cover a wide range of topics from sport, to politics, to real-life controversies. Hillary provides a remarkably intimate portrait of public woman Hillary Clinton; McMillions tells the story of a gaming scam that lasted a decade, Ali Vs Cavett portrays the life of boxing legend Muhammad Ali through the lens of his frequent appearances on the Dick Cavett Show, Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men looks back on the group’s career combining intimate and reflective interviews from each of the nine living members and The Plastic Nile looks at the devastating effect of plastic pollution on the world’s longest river.

Sky Nature will be home to natural history programming dedicated to exploring the beauty and wonder of the natural world and inspiring us all to do more to look after it. The channel will feature landmark Sky original series Wild Animal Babies which follows Patrick Aryee and an adorable cast of baby animal characters as they face their first days, weeks and months on planet earth. The channel will feature Sky’s existing David Attenborough collection and will be the home of Love Nature 4K’s programming in the UK, with shows including Gangs of Lemur Island, Africa’s Underwater Wonders and Mysteries of the Mekong.

Sky HISTORY tells ground-breaking stories full of colourful characters through a mix of award-winning, talent-led UK commissions, premium innovative documentaries and global hit franchise programming. Join host William Shatner and discover stories that have mystified mankind for centuries in The UnXplained, explore the unique investigations into the engineering mysteries behind the world’s most breath-taking ancient monuments in Ancient Superstructures. Secret Wars Uncovered reveals the facts behind battles that were shrouded in corruption and misinformation and Washington, produced by renowned historian Doris Kearns Godwin and narrated by Emmy award-winning actor Jeff Daniels, chips away at the marbled image of America’s first president to seek the truth behind the legend.

The three Sky branded channels launch on May 27th.