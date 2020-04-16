Joe Wicks helps to launch The Big Issues’ new app

The Big Issue’s new app and digital edition has been launched to maximise sales and support vendors across the UK in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis.

Joe Wicks is the cover star of the first edition of the magazine to go live on the app and has given the magazine an exclusive interview.

The Big Issue app offers the readership a fresh platform by which to access the award-winning weekly publication as well as access to “The Big Community”, a curated channel providing hope through positive and inspiring stories, focused on the people and businesses coming together in this crisis to support the most vulnerable in society.

“Since the Coronavirus crisis hit the UK, Big Issue vendors haven’t been able to sell on the streets. We need to ensure that, once this is all over, it’s still here to support vendors to earn a legitimate income and lift themselves out of poverty. One of the ways you can support right now is by downloading the new Big Issue app. I’m so proud and pleased to be the cover star of the first edition that is available from today. I can’t urge you all enough to keep this awesome organisation alive by downloading it for free today and buying my digital edition for just £2.99 or subscribing for regular editions.” – Joe Wicks

Of the reaction to his daily P.E. classes, Joe said: “I’ve been so amazed at how many people taken part. I’m seeing families for the very first time exercising together and that’s really powerful role modelling, your parents exercising with you, being silly, being a bit childish and feeling good. I think this is going to have long, long lasting benefits for these children and families.”

The fitness coach added: “No matter how positive you are this is still a tough time for people… It’s so easy to be great on the surface, thinking I’m fine then suddenly, it can all come crumbling down around you, [but] “I’m not going anywhere. As long as we’re quarantined, as long as the schools are shut and you need me, I’ll be there.”

“My family and I have been doing Joe’s PE lessons without fail every day and they’ve been a great way to bring the community together at an unprecedented time in our history. We are so pleased that Joe has shone the light on our Big Issue app and thank him from the bottom of our hearts. We now hope that readers will welcome our wonderful new app with open arms and support our vendors through these strange and challenging times. Your support may mean the survival of a 29 year old stronghold, which was, until now, there to offer a hand up for those living in poverty, please download the app today and subscribe, so we can be there for vendors, now and in the future.” – Lord John Bird, Founder of The Big Issue

The app, designed by the team at Pugpig at no cost to The Big Issue, is free to download, and available on Apple Store and Google Play and will make the magazine accessible through weekly downloads at £2.99 for a copy or via subscriptions, starting from £32.99 for three months. Of magazine sales through the app, 50% of the net proceeds, will go directly to supporting Big Issue vendors at this critical time. For more information visit bigissue.com.

Russell Blackman, MD, at The Big Issue, said: “We are so pleased that we were able to work with the amazing team at Pugpig on the app so that new and existing readers are able to keep reading and supporting The Big Issue throughout this incredibly tough time.”

Tune into The Body Coach every morning at 9am on YouTube #PEwithJoe.