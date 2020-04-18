Strictly Come Dancing look back series for BBC One

Channel commissions three retrospective programmes.

Strictly Come Dancing will, in a new three-part series, remember some of the nation’s favourite moments from the show’s themed weeks – Movies, Musicals and Blackpool.

The series will be hosted by Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman, who will be joined from home by judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli, alongside other famous and familiar faces.

There will be fun home videos from the Strictly pros and contributions from past celebrity contestants.

The Beeb will also invite viewers to submit videos of themselves for possible inclusion in the shows – either their reactions to their favourite routines or attempts to recreate them.

“Strictly Come Dancing has produced so many magical and memorable moments in the movie, musical and Blackpool weeks – the three special episodes will look back and celebrate these, bringing some much needed Strictly sparkle to the nation.” – Kate Phillips, Controller of Entertainment Commissioning at the BBC

The upcoming specials are set to air later this year on BBC One.