Classic Radio Drama for those in Lockdown

Darren Gray looks at some ideas to pass time while staying safe at home…

People all over the world are locked down in self-isolation due to the coronavirus pandemic but fortunately Grace Gibson Productions in Australia have a wealth of classic radio drama available to help keep you entertained. You could even listen to your favourite radio serials whilst exercising around the home.

The third volume of Shadow of Fate features another batch of suspense dramas in which ordinary people are destined to perform extraordinary actions after being caught up in situations which are totally beyond their control.

Those of you who are addicted to radio plays will love volume four of Starlight Theatre which boasts another fifteen plays, covering a broad range of genres, which were written by leading overseas writers and adapted to suit Australian tastes. The first play in this collection, Portrait of a Woman, stars Ray Barrett as a novelist who becomes obsessed with a mysterious woman who is featured in a series of paintings which were created by his recently deceased best friend.

In some of the other episodes a criminal lawyer connives to send a man to the electric chair in order to avenge the death of his wife. A former stockbroker who has ended up living as a derelict on the streets gets a second chance in life after bumping into a woman who can see his potential, and a young artist falls for the charms of a perennial casanova.

Cast members appearing in Starlight Theatre Volume 4 include Wendy Blacklock from Number 96, Margo Lee, June Salter from The Restless Years, Rupert Chance from Blue Hills, Betty Dyson, Richard Meikle, Queenie Ashton, Ruth Cracknell, and Minnie Love.

Volumes 25 and 26 of The Passing Parade have just been released featuring the final 100 episodes of this long running series. John Doremus takes us on a journey as he explores another batch of fascinating lives including those of The Countess of Montijo, George Bernard Shaw, Rudyard Kipling, suffragette Emmeline Pankhurst, Herman Goering, Mark Twain, The Princess of Caraboo, and Annie Oakley. We also learn of major historical events such as The Hindenburg Disaster and The Charge of the Light Brigade.

On a lighter note, the latest release of the political satire How Green Was My Cactus features backstabbing mayhem, we hear all about bogan Ford, and take a trip to Tony’s Mardi Gras.

All of these radio serials and a wealth of others can be ordered by listeners worldwide on CD or as digital downloads from Grace Gibson Productions.