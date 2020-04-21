BBC iPlayer expands boxset offering

Dracula, Taboo, The Kumars at No.42 and My Family are among the titles being added to the service.

The BBC is adding a number of new boxsets to iPlayer to help keep viewers entertained during the UK lockdown.

Dracula follows Claes Bang as the Count in a witty and fresh retelling of the famous story whilst Taboo explores the story of James Delaney, played by Tom Hardy, a mysterious figure from the early 19th century who returns to London from Africa after the death of his father, and is soon encircled by conspiracy, murder and betrayal.

Other programmes returning to iPlayer include Bafta-winning drama Doctor Foster, all 11 series of long-running sitcom My Family, comedy entertainment show The Kumars at No.42, and every episode of detective drama Strike, based on the books by JK Rowling. These will sit alongside titles such as The A Word, David Walliams’ Billionaire Boy, The Midnight Gang, and Grandpa’s Escape, Spooks, French and Saunders and The Missing.

The BBC say that iPlayer viewing is up considerably due to the epidemic, with Monday 23rd March seeing a record-breaking 20.4m requests to stream programmes on the service, as the Prime Minister addressed the nation.

The return of Killing Eve and conclusion of thrilling drama, The Nest – saw iPlayer’s second biggest day ever, with 20.2 million programme requests.