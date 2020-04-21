BBC Two to air documentary on the life of Peter Sellers

Documentary to give an insight into one of the greatest comedians of all time.

The Beeb is marking the fortieth anniversary of Sellers’ death with a one-off documentary about his life.

“Peter Sellers is a unique figure, a homegrown comic talent who took America by storm and became one of the major cultural influencers of the 70s. This film for BBC Two explores the man behind the enigma and promises to be a real treat”. – Patrick Holland, Controller, BBC Two

With a runtime of 75 minutes, Peter Sellers: A State Of Comic Ecstasy will air on BBC Two next month.

Contributors include his daughters Sarah and Victoria and famous fans such as Michael Palin, Steve Coogan and Hanif Kureishi. The film also features an exclusive interview with Sellers’ second wife, Britt Ekland, who has never spoken before to any documentary or biographer about her life and turbulent marriage with Sellers.

It will explore not only his vast talent, but also the complexities of his personal life from multiple marriages to his chronic health problems, petulant fits of rage, deep-seated insecurity and the long slow decline in his later years.

“BBC Arts brings audiences the very best in arts and culture, and is proud to include profiles of the figures who have shaped the cultural landscape as we know it. Peter Sellers had a profound impact on film and comedy, a genius as a performer but a mercurial personality; this in-depth look offers many revealing insights into his life and times, and I hope will offer an engaging diversion for people in lockdown”. – Mark Bell, Director, BBC Arts

Sellers was born on 8th September 1925 to two vaudevillians. He starred in the BBC radio comedy series The Goon Show and became famous on a worldwide scale for his many film roles, most notably Chief Inspector Clouseau in The Pink Panther franchise. He died on 24th July 1980, aged 54.

The documentary, produced by Brook Lapping, will air on Saturday 9th May.