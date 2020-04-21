Pick of the Plots: Tuesday 21st April

The latest goings on in EastEnders, Hollyoaks and Doctors.

Kush continues to hide Tommy’s secret and whilst dropping him off at school, he asks Isaac to keep an eye on him.

Meanwhile, Denise is stunned to learn what happened to Keegan.

Elsewhere, Jean receives a gift from Daniel, leaving her touched.

EastEnders, Tuesday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

Felix wants Mitchell to find out why Martine is suddenly giving him the cold-shoulder. In the village, Grace asks Lisa to help out at The Loft later, and talk turns to Felix. Lisa is surprised that Grace fancies him, but can’t help her out tonight, she’s got things to do…

Meanwhile, Celeste has made contact with Felix’s old cell mate while Toby accepts an invite to the Deveraux’s from Lisa. Toby is frustrated when Mitchell’s name is mentioned, so Walter invites Toby and Celeste to his Good Friday service tomorrow to build more bridges. Celeste fears that Toby is getting harder to control.

Later, Lisa feels excluded by the Devereaux’s after some harsh words from Martine. She heads to The Loft and bumps into Felix.

Elsewhere, Jack tells Kyle to make it up to Nancy. Diane and Tony can’t keep their hands off each other.

Hollyoaks, Tuesday at 6pm on Channel 4 and a ‘first look’ at 7pm on E4.

Bear asks Emma to take part in a student radio show about LGBT+ issues but she isn’t keen. Jimmi comes to Emma to discuss the possibility of returning as FME. They ponder the prospective jobs; Emma opens up about her homophobic attack. Later, Emma visits Ruhma to apologise for being short with her the other day. Ruhma doesn’t bear a grudge and their chat inspires them both to stand up for what they believe in. Emma goes to see Bear and tells him she’ll do the radio broadcast, which Bear reveals is tomorrow. Emma speaks to Jimmi and tells him, inspiring him to speak to the police and agree to return as FME. Elsewhere, Daniel and Zara are worried about Joe’s new friend Ozzy, neither of them have heard of him before.

Doctors, Tuesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.