Pick of the Plots: Wednesday 22nd April

The latest goings on in Coronation Street, Emmerdale and Doctors.

Corey apologises to Asha for recording her without her consent elsewhere, Amy and Kelly get into a vicious row over who was responsible for Asha’s nightmare. The girls start scrapping until Gary intervenes. In the café, David’s appalled to see the video of Asha on Max’s phone and is quick to tell Dev, who rails at Asha. Later, a heartbroken Dev holds his sobbing daughter.

Meanwhile, Ken explains to Claudia that Stillwaters will never be his home. As Claudia wants to stay put, what will Ken decide to do?

Elsewhere, Johnny’s uneasy when Scott assures him there are no hard feelings about the past. Tim awkwardly accepts Kevin’s offer to be his best man, confiding in Sally that he’s already asked Geoff.

Coronation Street, Wednesday at 7.30pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Vanessa is annoyed by Charity’s behaviour and turns to Rhona for support.

Meanwhile, Dawn is crestfallen to see how well the foster parents Carol and Ted seem to get on with Lucas and is no longer sure having custody is the best thing for them.

Elsewhere, Moira wonders what Cain is up to. Paul is working at the scrapyard under the nose of Vinny, who doesn’t realise who he is.

Emmerdale, Wednesday at 7pm on ITV, STV and UTV.

Daniel and Zara are relieved to find out that Ozzy is real, however, their concern is piqued once more when Joe expresses a wish to fast for Ramadan like Ozzy is.

Meanwhile, Emma arrives at the student radio station and meets the presenter Tammy. When a caller opens up about the lack of support they received following a homophobic attack, Emma is inspired to open up about her own attack.

Elsewhere, Jimmi returns to the police station for his first shift back as FME. Jimmi’s claustrophobia resurfaces leaving him questioning whether he’s made the right decision.

Doctors, Wednesday at 1.45pm on BBC One.