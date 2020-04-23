Sky Arts announces live Portrait Artist

This Sunday, Sky Arts will launch a unique live version of its popular show Portrait Artist of the Year, redesigned for the current crisis.

Produced by Storyvault Films, the popular painting contest Portrait Artist of the Year has been transformed into a free, weekly format for the Sky TV Facebook page.

Portrait Artist of the Week will see celebrity sitters pose live in their own homes, with audiences invited to paint along at home – wherever in the world they are based. First to pose is dancer and choreographer Akram Khan, sitting for viewers for a four-hour session from 10am on Sunday 26th April. He will be painted live by Christabel Blackburn (winner of this year’s series of Portrait Artist of the Year that aired in March), who, from her own home, will provide tips and interact in real-time with those who are painting along.

“I am so thrilled to be part of the Sky Arts ‘Portrait Artist’ event. Even though the idea of sitting still for several hours haunts me, I do believe that we have arrived at an important threshold, a global one, where nature has brought us to our knees, and has forced us to listen again, to reflect again, to be still again, to witness again; to what is around us, but more importantly to what is happening inside of us. “I see myself only through my own eyes, through my perspective, but what is so exciting is to have the opportunity to see myself through the lens of the artist Christabel Blackburn. In this unprecedented moment, where we are on lockdown, one thing that I find to be so hopeful is that we are finding new ways to express ourselves and innovative ways to connect with each other. So in a way, perhaps we are still or stuck on the outside, but we can creatively keep moving on the inside…” – Akram Khan

Regular presenter Joan Bakewell will host, while members of the public will be invited to post questions to get advice as they paint. The public can submit their final paintings via Instagram (@artistoftheyear) with the show’s judges, Tai Shan Schierenberg, Kathleen Soriano, and Kate Bryan, highlighting their favourites.

The programme will run every Sunday for four weeks and feature other celebrity sitters, with previous series winners taking turns to paint live and help viewers at home participate. Each episode will be available to watch online throughout the week so more people can participate, and a highlights programme will be shown on Sky Arts.

Sky Arts has seen an increase of 55% in viewing since lockdown measures were introduced, and in recognition of the clear demand for culture at home, the channel will start to make a raft of Sky Arts content available to audiences to stream for free on the Sky TV YouTube channel from this Friday 24th April.

Highlights will include episodes of Celebrity Portrait Artist of the Year, Treasures of the British Library, the story of a destroyed portrait of Churchill from Mystery of the Lost Paintings, and live concerts from Queen, The Bee Gees, Shania Twain and Take That.